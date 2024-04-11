Game movies to follow Barbie's success – with Margot Robbie on board!

Los Angeles, California - After the successful movie adaptation of Barbie last year, new game-themed film projects by power producer Margot Robbie are already in the pipeline! But which beloved properties are next to get the Hollywood treatment?

The 2023 Barbie movie, which Robbie both starred in and produced, was wildly successful.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film was nominated for eight Oscars, started a fashion movement with Barbiecore, and generated record box office earnings – made even more impressive in the streaming-heavy post-Covid era.

Per Variety, Robbie's production company LuckyChap is said to be working with toy manufacturer Hasbro on a live-action film about the board game Monopoly.

And that's not all – LuckyChap is also reportedly working on a movie adaptation of the iconic computer game The Sims.

This comes after the production studio's recent success with Barbie and Emerald Fennell's controversial yet chic Amazon Prime Video star vehicle, Saltburn.