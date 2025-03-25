Spider-Man and Harry Potter producers take reins of James Bond franchise

Los Angeles, California - The producers behind the Spider-Man and Harry Potter film franchises will oversee the next James Bond movie , Amazon MGM Studios announced Tuesday.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman (r.) will oversee the next James Bond movie, Amazon MGM Studios announced Tuesday. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The appointment of Amy Pascal and David Heyman is the first step in Amazon's plan to relaunch the British spy franchise, after taking full creative control last month.

The producers are expected to play a major role in deciding who will replace actor Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, as well as choosing the next film's director and production schedule.

Amazon MGM Studios film chief Courtenay Valenti said the pair would "deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character."

Pascal, who previously ran the major Hollywood studio Sony Pictures, is best known for her work on various Spider-Man films, including the recent live-action movies starring Tom Holland.

She is no stranger to the Bond franchise. During her tenure, Sony Pictures released 007 films Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall.

Heyman, who is British, produced all eight film adaptations of JK Rowling's Harry Potter books.

His other credits include Gravity, Barbie, and the Paddington films.

The announcement will only fuel the swirling speculation about who will next play James Bond, one of the most famous characters in the history of cinema.