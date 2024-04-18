Will Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead Frank Sinatra biopic?

Los Angeles, California - Celebrated Hollywood duo Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up for their seventh movie together, and the pair are said to be working on a flick about the legendary Frank Sinatra – but the Titanic star isn't the only Oscar winner rumored to be involved!

Leonardo DiCaprio (l.) and Jennifer Lawrence are said to be reuniting for a new biopic about Frank Sinatra. © Mike Coppola / Getty Images via AFP

DiCaprio has already worked with Scorsese six times, making the gifted actor and the legendary filmmaker perhaps the most famous actor-director duo of the 21st century.

And even though their last collaboration to date – Killers of the Flower Moon – came away empty-handed at this year's Oscars despite ten nominations, the two are clearly still not tired of each other.

As reported by Variety, Scorsese and DiCaprio are venturing into completely new territory for their seventh collaboration, with the film set to be a biopic about Frank Sinatra – one of the most famous singers and biggest stars of the 20th century.

Scorsese is eyeing none other than Jennifer Lawrence to play the female lead of Ava Gardner, Sinatra's second wife.

It would be her first collaboration with the legendary director, but the 33-year-old has already worked with DiCaprio in front of the camera for Don't Look Up.