Kate Middleton faces security breach as hospital staff try to view medical records

London, UK - At least one staff member at the private London hospital where Kate Middleton was recently treated is said to have tried to obtain the royal 's private medical records, according to new reports.

Hospital staff have reportedly attempted to view Kate Middleton's private medical records from her recent surgery. © IMAGO / PA Images

The head of the London Clinic, Al Russell, has announced an investigation into the attempted breach and disciplinary consequences.

"There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues," Russell said on Wednesday, per ITV News.

The British Minister of State for Health, Maria Caulfield, said the allegations were serious and could lead to fines or prosecution, as reported by the Mirror.

"I say this as someone who's still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients," Caulfield said. "That unless you're looking after that patient, or unless they've given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients' notes."

The spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on the public to support Kate and her husband, Prince William, and wished the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.

Up to three employees are said to have tried to gain access to the medical records. The alleged breach of security rules – a possible criminal offense – took place after Kate was released from the hospital on January 29.

A police investigation has not been ruled out.