Kate Middleton faces security breach as hospital staff try to view medical records
London, UK - At least one staff member at the private London hospital where Kate Middleton was recently treated is said to have tried to obtain the royal's private medical records, according to new reports.
The head of the London Clinic, Al Russell, has announced an investigation into the attempted breach and disciplinary consequences.
"There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues," Russell said on Wednesday, per ITV News.
The British Minister of State for Health, Maria Caulfield, said the allegations were serious and could lead to fines or prosecution, as reported by the Mirror.
"I say this as someone who's still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients," Caulfield said. "That unless you're looking after that patient, or unless they've given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients' notes."
The spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on the public to support Kate and her husband, Prince William, and wished the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.
Up to three employees are said to have tried to gain access to the medical records. The alleged breach of security rules – a possible criminal offense – took place after Kate was released from the hospital on January 29.
A police investigation has not been ruled out.
King Charles III was treated at the same London hospital
The London Clinic has repeatedly treated members of the royal family – most recently Kate's father-in-law, King Charles III, for an enlarged prostate – as well as other notable celebrities.
According to the Associated Press, the Information Commissioner's Office said: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."
The princess underwent abdominal surgery at the hospital in mid-January and was discharged after 13 days. No further details about her illness are known, but the palace confirmed it is not cancer.
She has since been recovering at home.
Kensington Palace immediately announced that Kate would not return to royal duties until after Easter, but numerous rumors and conspiracy theories have spread on social media amid her absence from the public eye.
Speculation went into overdrive when a photo of Kate and her three children was revealed to be photoshopped, sparking further concern over her health and whereabouts.
Video footage of the Princess of Wales at a farmer's market with her husband was published on Monday, some internet critics remain unconvinced of its legitimacy.
