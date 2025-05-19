King Charles pens message to Joe Biden after cancer diagnosis

London, UK - King Charles III has written to Joe Biden expressing support after the former US president was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

King Charles III (l.) has written to Joe Biden expressing support after the former US president was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. © Collage: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, sent a personal message to Biden over the weekend, offering best wishes following the announcement of the diagnosis.

Biden (82) was diagnosed on Friday with a Gleason score of nine, indicating a highly aggressive form of the disease, according to a statement released by his office.

The cancer has reportedly spread to his bones but remains hormone-sensitive, enabling treatment options.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement said.

On Monday, Biden posted on social media for the first time since the announcement, thanking the public for their messages of support.

"Cancer touches us all," he wrote. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

The two leaders have met several times in recent years. Biden visited Britain for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 and held bilateral talks with Charles – then Prince of Wales – during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in 2021.