Will Kate Middleton be Time's Person of the Year for 2024?

New York, New York - Time Magazine is gearing up to reveal its Person of the Year for 2024, and Kate Middleton has made her way onto the shortlist.

The 42-year-old British royal is nominated because she "made international headlines this year and stirred a conversation about privacy and health for public figures," the outlet revealed on Monday.

Kate went public with her cancer diagnosis in March after her prolonged absence from the public eye sparked a flood of conspiracy theories and memes about her whereabouts, which went viral across social media.

This isn't the Princess of Wales' first time being considered, as she was one of the runner-ups in 2011.

Along with Kate, other women on the list include US Vice President Kamala Harris, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Russian economist Yulia Navalnaya.

US President-elect Donald Trump, podcaster Joe Rogan, tech mogul Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg round out the list.

Last year, the title went to pop star Taylor Swift in recognition of her dominance over pop culture propelled by her record-breaking Eras Tour.