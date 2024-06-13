Netflix to air live hot dog eating contest after Nathan bans Joey Chestnut

New York, New York - Streaming giant Netflix announced Wednesday that competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut will face off against a fierce rival in a hot dog eating contest, in the latest event to be aired live on Netflix.

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut will face off against a fierce rival in a hot dog eating contest, in the latest event to be aired live on Netflix. © KENA BETANCUR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The announcement comes a day after the esoteric world of speed eating contests was rocked by the news that Chestnut had been banned from a popular New York event sponsored by fast-food company Nathan's.



Improbably, hot dog hero Chestnut was banished from that competition after endorsing a plant-based meat company, but immediately promised his fans via social media that "you'll see me eat again soon!!"

It now emerges he will go head to head on Netflix with Japan's Takeru Kobayashi, a former world record holder who won the same New York event six times in a row before he was beaten by Chestnut in 2007.

"A rivalry simmering for 15 years. CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF – the ultimate hot dog eating competition – will air LIVE on Netflix, Monday, September 2," wrote the streamer.

Chestnut is the top-ranked competitive eater in the world, according to Major League Eating.

He has won the Nathan's contest on July 4 – which draws thousands of fans each year – a total of 16 times, including in 2021, when he set a world record by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.