Could a Squid Game remake have a huge Hollywood name onboard?
Los Gatos, California - A new English-language Squid Game could be in the works, and an insider has now spilled more tea on what's to come for the TV show!
It's considered an open secret that Netflix is likely working on a US remake of their huge hit series from South Korea.
Now, according to the latest insider information, it could be helmed by none other than legendary Hollywood director-producer David Fincher.
Journalist Jeff Sneider revealed on a new episode of his podcast The Hot Mic that a well-trusted source claimed Fincher is definitely "working on it."
The filmmaker is considered one of the most gifted directors and producers in recent decades, with film successes such as Seven (1995), Fight Club (1999), The Social Network (2010), and Gone Girl (2014).
Fincher is also no stranger to dramatic TV, having directed several episodes of Mindhunter and House of Cards. He also served as a producer of the series Love, Death & Robots and shot the 2020 film Mank - projects that were also released on Netflix.
Confirmation of the English-language Squid Game project is still pending, but it would undoubtedly be a huge move for the streaming service if Fincher were to take it on.
When could a Squid Game remake and season 2 be released?
The first season of Squid Game was released in 2021 and gained huge popularity not only in South Korea, but worldwide. It is one of Netflix's most popular shows ever.
The high stakes scripted show features contestants competing to the death in childhood games for a huge cash reward. It has been paid homage to with numerous real-life competition events and internet trends – some arguably more dangerous than others.
Netflix announced last year that they're further bringing the show into the real word by turning the concept into a reality competition series promising the most contestants on a reality show to date and the largest "lump sum cash prize" ever.
Fans of the original dystopian series can look forward to a season 2, which has been confirmed to be in the works. It is expected to be released in early 2024.
When a first season of a US version might be released, however, is still unclear, as fans eagerly await more inside scoops.
Cover photo: Collage: Netflix