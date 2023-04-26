Could a Squid Game remake have a huge Hollywood name onboard?

Los Gatos, California - A new English-language Squid Game could be in the works, and an insider has now spilled more tea on what's to come for the TV show !

Will David Fincher direct and produce a US Squid Game remake? © Collage: Netflix & AFP/Bertrand Guay

It's considered an open secret that Netflix is likely working on a US remake of their huge hit series from South Korea.

Now, according to the latest insider information, it could be helmed by none other than legendary Hollywood director-producer David Fincher.

Journalist Jeff Sneider revealed on a new episode of his podcast The Hot Mic that a well-trusted source claimed Fincher is definitely "working on it."

The filmmaker is considered one of the most gifted directors and producers in recent decades, with film successes such as Seven (1995), Fight Club (1999), The Social Network (2010), and Gone Girl (2014).

Fincher is also no stranger to dramatic TV, having directed several episodes of Mindhunter and House of Cards. He also served as a producer of the series Love, Death & Robots and shot the 2020 film Mank - projects that were also released on Netflix.

Confirmation of the English-language Squid Game project is still pending, but it would undoubtedly be a huge move for the streaming service if Fincher were to take it on.