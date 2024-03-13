Heartstopper: Is Jonathan Bailey joining the cast of season 3?
London, UK - Netflix's Heartstopper has reportedly added another big name to its roster for season 3 of the hit TV show!
Fans went into a frenzy on Wednesday amid chatter that actor Jonathan Bailey had been secretly cast in the upcoming season.
The speculation began when social media users uncovered an Instagram page under the name @jack__maddox featuring several photos of the 35-year-old seemingly in character.
The photos and profile name appeared to confirm that Jonathan would be playing the on-screen version of Henry Maddox, a famous scholar that Charlie has a crush on in a mini-comic by Alice Oseman.
Though his name has evidently been swapped to Jack, Jonathan's glasses, hair, and philosophy book in the photos all but prove the connection.
The profile has since been wiped and put on private, leading many to believe the theories were correct.
Who will Jonathan Bailey play in Heartstopper season 3?
Heartstopper has been known to use real-life social media for their characters, with the on-screen handles of Nick, Charlie, and the rest of the gang lining up with real accounts that are also private but followed by members of the cast.
Ahead of season 2, the profile photos were all changed from the season 1 images, with the new ones ultimately proving accurate when the new season premiered. So, it looks like this might be one strong theory.
As for why Netflix may want to hide the big casting news, they may be looking to repeat history.
The casting of Olivia Colman as Nick's mom was kept a secret until season 1 premiered, so it's likely that the show was hoping to make its next high-profile star a secret as well.
If the source material is any indication, the Bridgerton actor's role may be more of a cameo than a proper supporting character, but it's to safe fans are ecstatic over any screen-time for Jonathan!
A release date for season 3 has not been confirmed, but with filming wrapping last December, it's currently expected to premiere sometime this fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/NetflixUK & IMAGO / Featureflash