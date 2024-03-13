Heartstopper: Is Jonathan Bailey joining the cast of season 3?

London, UK - Netflix's Heartstopper has reportedly added another big name to its roster for season 3 of the hit TV show !

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is reportedly joining the cast of Netflix's Heartstopper for season 3, according to fan chatter. © Collage: Screenshot/X/NetflixUK & IMAGO / Featureflash

Fans went into a frenzy on Wednesday amid chatter that actor Jonathan Bailey had been secretly cast in the upcoming season.

The speculation began when social media users uncovered an Instagram page under the name @jack__maddox featuring several photos of the 35-year-old seemingly in character.

The photos and profile name appeared to confirm that Jonathan would be playing the on-screen version of Henry Maddox, a famous scholar that Charlie has a crush on in a mini-comic by Alice Oseman.

Though his name has evidently been swapped to Jack, Jonathan's glasses, hair, and philosophy book in the photos all but prove the connection.

The profile has since been wiped and put on private, leading many to believe the theories were correct.