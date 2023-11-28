Heartstopper's big season 3 casting news sparks new fan theories

Los Gatos, California - Heartstopper has welcomed a new member of the gang as the TV adaptation introduces a fan-favorite character from the novels.

Heartstopper season 3 will introduce the character of Michael Holden, played by Darragh Hand (second from r). © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman

The secret's out!

On Monday, author and series creator Alice Oseman confirmed that actor Darragh Hand would be joining the cast for season 3, taking on the role of Michael Holden.

Though Michael has a rather small role in the Heartstopper graphic novels, he's a pivotal player in Solitaire, Oseman's 2014 debut novel that first introduced Nick, Charlie, and Tori.

"I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael! Michael is a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition, and it was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channelled Michael from the books," Oseman wrote.

"But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser's Tori Spring."



Official news of Michael's inclusion in the TV adaptation has sparked new theories among fans about which storylines would be making their way into season 3, as it likely signals a more expansive plotline than what is featured in the graphic novels.