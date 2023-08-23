Is the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka worth the watch?
From a galaxy far, far away comes the story of Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka, reprised by the Sin City star who made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian series.
On Tuesday, the anticipated first two episodes of the Disney+ show premiered, continuing the ever-expanding Star Wars universe.
Ahsoka follows the titular character investigating an emerging threat to the galaxy after the fall of the evil Empire.
But does the highly-anticipated miniseries live up to all the hype?
Ahsoka is a great show for loyal Star Wars fans
While Dawson's definitely meant to be a leading lady, the newest Star Wars series will be most appealing to the most dedicated fans.
The popular sci-fi franchise, which dates back to the '70s, is undoubtedly iconic, but it does have too many spin-offs and sequels at this point.
It's hard to keep up with what show takes place at what point in the franchise, and the same can be said for Ahsoka.
Still, the show has received praise for its plot and lightsaber action.
Per some die-hard fans, anyone looking to join in the Ahsoka fun should also brush up on the animated series Star Wars Rebels, as the new series is a continuation of that.
Other than that, it seems that Dawson's latest series is a hit with most franchise aficionados.
