Is the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka worth the watch?

Is Ahsoka, the newest Star Wars TV series starring Rosario Dawson, worth the watch?

Rosario Dawson stars as Ashoka in the newest Star Wars TV series. © Collage: LEON BENNETT & PARAS GRIFFIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

From a galaxy far, far away comes the story of Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka, reprised by the Sin City star who made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian series.

On Tuesday, the anticipated first two episodes of the Disney+ show premiered, continuing the ever-expanding Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka follows the titular character investigating an emerging threat to the galaxy after the fall of the evil Empire.

But does the highly-anticipated miniseries live up to all the hype?