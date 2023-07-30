August movie and TV releases: Blue Beetle, OMITB, and more are bringing the heat!
Don't let the summer heat get in the way of catching the fresh, new movie and TV shows coming in August!
Following July's scorching releases that are still making buzz, entertainment lovers have much more to look forward to.
This August, the new flicks and series coming to big and small screens everywhere have something in store for everyone.
Also, who wouldn't prefer the comfort of an air-conditioned living room or theater instead of being out in the heat wave?
From Star Wars to the DCU, plenty of big franchises have something juicy on the way, but TAG24 has you covered on what shouldn't be missed.
Here are the three must-watch releases coming this August!
Ahsoka
The Star Wars universe continues with another spin-off series.
Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka in the titular show, where the Jedi must face off against another growing threat that could destabilize the galaxy.
The Sin City star alone is enough of a reason to give this anticipated series a watch.
But, it has also been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will reprise his iconic role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.
Find out if Anakin's former Jedi Padawan can save the galaxy in Ahsoka, which premieres August 23 on Disney+.
Blue Beetle
A new superhero has arrived!
The life of Jamie Reyes, played by Xolo Ramirez, is forever changed when he unwillingly becomes a host for an ancient relic that allows him to transform into the superhero, Blue Beetle.
Though he's no Superman, this DCU hero's powers rival those of any of the Justice League members.
And comic book lovers know that Jamie eventually joins the superhero gang, which could mean fans may get a surprise cameo in the new film!
Catch DC's newest hero's origin tale when Blue Beetle hits theaters August 18.
Only Murders in the Building season three
Lights, camera, murder!
Only Murders in the Building is back for a third season, with the world's favorite mystery-solving trio at the helm.
Only this time, the stage is where Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will have to solve the newest crime.
Already hailed as the "wildest" season yet, the comedy-thriller will also be bringing in newcomers Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Jesse Williams.
Will Mabel, Charles, and Oliver be able to stop the killer this time? Probably, but tune in anyway to catch the third season of Only Murders in the Building, premiering August 8 on Hulu.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Everett Collection