The Bachelor: Grant makes jaw-dropping cut after hometowns

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor hosted its all-important hometown dates, where Grant's connections with the ladies were tested before a shocking elimination.

Juliana (r.) was the first hometown date, bringing Grant to her hometown of Newton, Massachusetts. © Disney Monday's hometowns kicked off with Juliana, who brought Grant to Newton, Massachusetts, to meet her extra-large Italian-American family. After making some heart-shaped pizzas and splitting a cannoli Lady-and-the-Tramp style, the lovebirds headed to Juliana's house, where about 30 of her family members were eager to meet her new man. Grant seemed to connect well with Juliana's mom, while her dad expressed his concerns that his daughter would be "collateral damage" in the 31-year-old's search for his person. Grant assured him that he was "super serious" about his connection with Juliana, and his words appeared to assuage Dad's fears as he shared his ultimate approval to Juliana. At the end of the night, Grant told the 28-year-old that he was officially "falling" for her – echoing her earlier sentiments and proving that they're on the same page. Next up was Zoe, who managed to score a ticket to hometowns despite never having had a one-on-one with Grant this season.

Zoe and Grant look to make up for lost time

Zoe (l.) and Grant strengthened their connection on a wedding-themed date before their hometown meeting with her family. © Disney Zoe brought Grant to New York City, though she clarified that she didn't grow up in the Big Apple but has since begun to call it home. The pair spent the day posing in a bridal magazine shoot, which was inspired by Zoe's job as a model. Grant shared that he felt like he knew the 27-year-old a bit better by diving into her world, but when it came time to get to know her family, Zoe revealed that her home life looks a little different these days. She explained that she had to "cut ties" with her adoptive parents, so Grant would instead be meeting with her sister, Faith, as well as her aunt and uncle. It was clear that her aunt and uncle were a bit skeptical about the strength of the connection, given how little time they'd spent together. Faith, meanwhile, took the chance to ask Grant point-blank why he hadn't picked Zoe for a one-on-one. Grant claimed that their connection simply started later, and when Faith asked if he'd dropped the L-bomb yet, the former hooper replied that he "likes Zoe a lot" right now.

Zoe seemed on the same page, though, as – unlike Juliana – she wasn't exactly "falling" just yet, but she could see herself getting there. Grant then headed to Wyoming, where he met with Litia and her extended family – thus teeing up some big questions about the group's Mormon faith.

Litia's Mormon faith adds tension to her connection with Grant

Litia's (l.) Mormon faith proved to add a bit of tension to her romance with Grant. © Disney Grant admitted that he was a bit anxious heading into the date being a non-Mormon and all, but Litia assured him that his family would be open-minded. Sure enough, the whole extended fam seemed to be on board with Grant, and they were grateful to hear how he also prioritized God, despite being of a different religion. However, the tension surrounding their differences in faith reared its ugly head when Litia opened up about next week's fantasy suites. She told her sister she would not sleep with Grant if she scored one of the dates, but she also admitted that she would be "hurt" if he did get intimate with the other two women. Litia decided to give him the "benefit of the doubt," but it sure sounds like a dealbreaker. Dina was the next and final hometown, but once in Chicago, she revealed that Grant would not have the chance to meet her family as they ultimately pulled out at the last minute.

Who are Grant's final three?

After Dina's (r.) family opted out of the hometown dates, she brought Grant to meet her friends instead. © Disney Dina confessed that her family's choice to opt-out did raise fears that Grant would think their connection is not as solid as the others, but she put on a brave face as she brought the Bachelor to meet her friends. Grant told the girls that he was "close" to falling for Dina, but in a confessional, he admitted that not meeting her family did make it more difficult to feel confident going into a proposal. Nevertheless, their pumpkin patch date went well, and Dina did find herself "falling" for Grant, who said the day helped him to learn more about the 31-year-old, even if it wasn't exactly what they were hoping for. After a visit from the always-delightful Joey Graziadei, Grant was ready to name his final three. Surprisingly, Dina's family ditching the date may have been the straw that broke the camel's back, as she was ultimately sent home – confirming Litia, Juliana, and Zoe as his fantasy suite picks.