The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei selects his final two in tense Women Tell All

Los Angeles, California - Season 28 of The Bachelor has reached the always chaotic Women Tell All, with the special kicking up plenty of drama and resolving the cryptic cliffhanger from fantasy suites.

The Bachelor hosted its latest Women Tell All special on Monday, with former contestants rehashing their drama before the finale. © Disney/John Fleenor

And then there were two!

Before the big elimination, Monday saw the return of this season's many heroes and villains, rehashing past feuds and burying the hatchet... or at least trying to!

The evening proved to be a not-so-subtle Bachelorette try-out for Maria, whose fan-favorite status was made evident by the audience's uproarious reactions.

After a montage of the season's most dramatic moments so far, things quickly heated up with confrontations between Maria and her mansion enemies Sydney, Lea, and Jess.

Lea was first to be targeted, getting hit with accusations of not being a "girls' girl" (the most popular phrase of the evening!) and setting fire to her steal-a-date card to make herself look better – not to help the others in the house as she had claimed.

The group then touched on the infamous allegation that Maria told Lea to "shut the f**k up," with Maria ultimately earning vindication with the reveal that it was Lauren who said it. Lea cried and stepped off stage after the repeated attacks, but Maria ultimately let bygones be bygones and gave her a hug to prove they were on good terms after all.

Madina admitted fault in escalating the whole "I'm too old to be here" debacle, confirming that "bullying" was the wrong term for Maria's rebuttal that she, in fact, wasn't too old.

Sydney was then shut down when she tried to claim that she was looking out for Madina by getting involved, leading to an exchange with Maria unfortunately reminiscent of their cursed two-on-one that saw the end of Sydney's run on the show.

With things escalating again, host Jesse Palmer then took back control by welcoming Lexi as the first hot-seat resident of the night.