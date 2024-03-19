The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei selects his final two in tense Women Tell All
Los Angeles, California - Season 28 of The Bachelor has reached the always chaotic Women Tell All, with the special kicking up plenty of drama and resolving the cryptic cliffhanger from fantasy suites.
And then there were two!
Before the big elimination, Monday saw the return of this season's many heroes and villains, rehashing past feuds and burying the hatchet... or at least trying to!
The evening proved to be a not-so-subtle Bachelorette try-out for Maria, whose fan-favorite status was made evident by the audience's uproarious reactions.
After a montage of the season's most dramatic moments so far, things quickly heated up with confrontations between Maria and her mansion enemies Sydney, Lea, and Jess.
Lea was first to be targeted, getting hit with accusations of not being a "girls' girl" (the most popular phrase of the evening!) and setting fire to her steal-a-date card to make herself look better – not to help the others in the house as she had claimed.
The group then touched on the infamous allegation that Maria told Lea to "shut the f**k up," with Maria ultimately earning vindication with the reveal that it was Lauren who said it. Lea cried and stepped off stage after the repeated attacks, but Maria ultimately let bygones be bygones and gave her a hug to prove they were on good terms after all.
Madina admitted fault in escalating the whole "I'm too old to be here" debacle, confirming that "bullying" was the wrong term for Maria's rebuttal that she, in fact, wasn't too old.
Sydney was then shut down when she tried to claim that she was looking out for Madina by getting involved, leading to an exchange with Maria unfortunately reminiscent of their cursed two-on-one that saw the end of Sydney's run on the show.
With things escalating again, host Jesse Palmer then took back control by welcoming Lexi as the first hot-seat resident of the night.
Who are Joey Graziadei's final two on The Bachelor?
Lexi's hot seat proved to be lukewarm at most, simply praising Joey's response as well as that of Bachelor Nation to her endometriosis battle.
Next up was Jenn, who enjoyed a similarly mild grilling from Jesse as she shared that the show offered her a chance to reconnect with distant family members after opening up about her home life.
Things finally got a little spicy when Maria took the seat. While it's clear she holds no resentment towards Joey, she did reveal that her mafia king of a father "has a hit out on him currently." Fair enough, Dad, fair enough.
Maria also took the chance to squash any lingering drama with the other women, even sharing hugs with both Lea and Sydney.
Next up, we finally got the conclusion of last week's cliffhanger that saw Kelsey A. drop a cryptic note to Joey reading, "We need to talk."
If you guessed this would amount to absolutely nothing, congratulations! With Joey in full panic mode, Kelsey revealed that what she wanted to talk about was the fact that she missed him between their dates. Note to producers – next time you want to drum up some random drama, maybe come up with something a little more interesting!
While Kelsey admitted that scaring him probably wasn't a smart move, it certainly wasn't enough to deter Joey, as she was then handed a rose in the long-awaited rose ceremony. Daisy was also selected, leaving Rachel to pack her bags.
Rachel opens up about vicious hate from Bachelor Nation
After a tearful goodbye in Tulum, Rachel then appeared in the studio, taking the hot seat to dish on her time on the show.
Joey later joined her, and the two quickly proved to be on good terms as well (seriously, is anyone mad at this guy?).
Unfortunately, Rachel and Joey's lighthearted banter came to an end as Rachel began to open up about the audience's response to her recent hometown date.
Rachel revealed that her social media pages were flooded with vicious messages after she scored the final rose, an outcome that meant Maria would be going home.
The cruel response included racist comments about Rachel and TikTok videos of fans pretending to throw up whenever she kissed Joey.
While Rachel's was a particularly horrific example, it was clear that online hate has reached new lows in Bachelor Nation this season, as the topic was brought up multiple times. Maria rightfully shut down the hate as well, but it's clear the fandom is plagued with some serious issues that won't go away overnight.
The Bachelor will return with a three-hour season finale on Monday, March 24 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/John Fleenor