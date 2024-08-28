The Bachelorette: Jenn reveals her final two before the men drop bombs in tell-all night
Los Angeles, California - Jenn revealed her final two for the latest season of The Bachelorette before her former suitors aired out their grievances in another dramatic Men Tell-All special.
After Monday's cliffhanger, the second-half of the latest Bachelor Nation double feature picked up with Devin visiting Jenn at her hotel room.
Devin, who has admitted he is in love with Jenn but hasn't heard it back, confessed that he was ready to walk over her lack of reciprocation.
It seemed that both were struggling as a result of past relationships, with Devin insecure that he was just the "safe option" and Jenn fearing that she couldn't communicate her feelings properly.
But alas, the 26-year-old told Devin that she did indeed love him, setting the stage for the tragic elimination of Jonathon in the evening's rose ceremony (Get this man a paradise invite, STAT!).
And with that, Jenn's final two will be Devin and Marcus, the latter of whom has infamously admitted he is not in love with our Bachelorette yet.
With Jonathon in the studio, it was back to the Men Tell All!
Sam M. takes the hot seat
First up, Jesse questioned Aaron Erb about his eerie warning about the other contestants before his self-elimination, and he explained that Sam N. and Spencer were the ones he wanted to steer Jenn clear of.
While no one was exactly a fan of the "love virgin," his dig at Spencer rubbed the others the wrong way, and Aaron quickly took some heat for the confession.
Next up, Jesse hit on the "main thing" as he brought Sam M. into the convo. Though his rival – Devin – was not present, Sam took the chance to apologize for his "delivery" and claim he was ready to learn from the experience, but the half-hearted sorry didn't quite land.
With Jonathon in the hot seat, we got the confirmation that our fallen king will be heading to the beaches of paradise for its next season, debuting in 2025.
Grant, who was unceremoniously revealed as our new Bachelor after his pre-hometown elimination, shared his excitement for his journey, which begins in January.
Finally, it was time for Jenn's arrival, and she wasted no time utterly destroying Sam.
Jenn fires back after Sam M.'s apology
Jenn proudly kept "the main thing the main thing" and slammed Sam's behavior with the other men now having seen the season herself.
Sam replied that he wished he could change his actions, but it looks like the damage is done!
As for the rest of the evening, the remaining time was dedicated to some typically Bachelor Nation shenanigans including Hakeem being tortured with another horrifying spider.
But thankfully, the insect was accompanied by an invite to paradise!
Who will receive Jenn's final rose? Find out when The Bachelorette season 21 comes to a close on Tuesday, September 10, at 8 PM EST.
