The Bachelorette: Jenn reveals her final two before the men drop bombs in tell-all night

Los Angeles, California - Jenn revealed her final two for the latest season of The Bachelorette before her former suitors aired out their grievances in another dramatic Men Tell-All special.

Jenn's eliminated suitors reunited for Tuesday's Men Tell All special. © Disney/John Fleenor

After Monday's cliffhanger, the second-half of the latest Bachelor Nation double feature picked up with Devin visiting Jenn at her hotel room.

Devin, who has admitted he is in love with Jenn but hasn't heard it back, confessed that he was ready to walk over her lack of reciprocation.

It seemed that both were struggling as a result of past relationships, with Devin insecure that he was just the "safe option" and Jenn fearing that she couldn't communicate her feelings properly.

But alas, the 26-year-old told Devin that she did indeed love him, setting the stage for the tragic elimination of Jonathon in the evening's rose ceremony (Get this man a paradise invite, STAT!).

And with that, Jenn's final two will be Devin and Marcus, the latter of whom has infamously admitted he is not in love with our Bachelorette yet.

With Jonathon in the studio, it was back to the Men Tell All!