Alex Jones gets temporary reprieve in ruling on liquidation of personal assets

Houston, Texas - A judge on Friday approved the liquidation of Alex Jones' personal assets, which will go towards covering some of the nearly $1.5 billion in damages he owes the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

But the bankruptcy judge in Houston spared Jones from liquidating the parent company of his far-right, conspiracy theory-peddling website InfoWars, in a reprieve that will allow it to remain in business – for now.



The serial provocateur had been ordered to pay damages for calling the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary – which left 20 first-graders and six adults dead – a "hoax."

Jones declared personal bankruptcy in Texas, his home state, in 2022, saying his liabilities far exceeded his private assets that the latest court filings show are worth around $9 million.

Free Speech Systems, the Texas-based parent company of InfoWars, also declared bankruptcy.

The judge on Friday allowed Jones to convert his personal bankruptcy case into a straightforward liquidation, which will yield only a small fraction of the damages awarded to the victims' families.