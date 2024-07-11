Hailey Bieber glows with summer joy in latest pregnancy photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Model Hailey Bieber is radiating pure sunshine and happiness this summer, as seen in new Instagram photos featuring her growing baby bump and trendy nails!

Model Hailey Bieber shared new photos on Instagram showing off her baby bump, recent adventures, and more! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haileybieber

On Wednesday, Hailey posted a photo carousel on Instagram that takes fans on a sun-kissed journey of her recent summer days.

Captioned "summer so far," the post features a variety of photos, including her baby bump, trendy nails, and stunning selfies.

In the first photo, Hailey is dazzling with a healthy pregnancy glow while sporting a navy Fila shirt.

The 27-year-old Rhode founder donned a slicked-back hairstyle and wore natural "peachy girl" makeup – her effortless "clean girl" aesthetic look.

Next, we see the return of the supreme queen of trendy and dainty nails. Her latest look features tiny, adorable fruits and veggies on each finger, rivaling her bestie Kylie Jenner's recent garden girl-esque bug manicure.



But luckily, the snaps don't stop there!