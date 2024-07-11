Hailey Bieber glows with summer joy in latest pregnancy photo dump
Los Angeles, California - Model Hailey Bieber is radiating pure sunshine and happiness this summer, as seen in new Instagram photos featuring her growing baby bump and trendy nails!
On Wednesday, Hailey posted a photo carousel on Instagram that takes fans on a sun-kissed journey of her recent summer days.
Captioned "summer so far," the post features a variety of photos, including her baby bump, trendy nails, and stunning selfies.
In the first photo, Hailey is dazzling with a healthy pregnancy glow while sporting a navy Fila shirt.
The 27-year-old Rhode founder donned a slicked-back hairstyle and wore natural "peachy girl" makeup – her effortless "clean girl" aesthetic look.
Next, we see the return of the supreme queen of trendy and dainty nails. Her latest look features tiny, adorable fruits and veggies on each finger, rivaling her bestie Kylie Jenner's recent garden girl-esque bug manicure.
But luckily, the snaps don't stop there!
Hailey Bieber shows off summer picnic and more adorable moments
In the next few photos, fans get to see a glimpse into Hailey's more personal life.
One image shows her pup enjoying a ride in the car, a throwback picture of presumably the model herself, and a stunning selfie that channels peak Lizzie McGuire vibes with a white t-shirt, overalls, and a red crocheted bucket hat.
To keep the summer vibes going, she added a photo of a partially bitten peach and a romantic sunset picnic set up.
Perhaps it could've been her hubby Justin's doing!
Hailey wraps the carousel up with a video of baby ducks following their mama in a lake and another flawless selfie, this time in a blue top with gold hoop earrings.
Hailey and Justin, who got married in 2018, announced that they were expecting their first baby together back in May.
