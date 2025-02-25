Bernie Sanders makes moves to block Trump administration arm sales to Israel

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders has filed Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRDs) aiming to block the Trump administration's planned $8.56-billion weapons transfer to Israel .

The Trump administration earlier this month notified Congress of the offensive arms and munitions sales, including bombs, missiles, and artillery shells.

Sanders has introduced new measures in an effort to block the shipments, noting the grave human cost of Israel's US-backed assault on the Palestinian people and their land.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has used our bombs to damage or destroy almost 70% of the structures in Gaza, including hundreds of schools. All of this has been done in clear violation of US and international law," Sanders said in a statement.

"With [Donald] Trump and Netanyahu openly talking about forcibly displacing millions of Palestinians from Gaza – in other words, ethnic cleansing – it would be unconscionable to provide more of the bombs and weapons Israel has used to kill so many civilians and make life unlivable in Gaza," the senator continued.

Sanders last year introduced JRDs aiming to stop the Biden administration from transferring more offensive weapons to Israel. The measures were blocked in the Senate.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has up to 10 calendar days to consider JRDs from their time of introduction, after which sponsors can force a floor vote on a motion to discharge the resolutions from committee.