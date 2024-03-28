Chris Christie sets the record straight on potential third-party run

Washington DC - Former presidential candidate Chris Christie has officially ruled out a third party, No Labels run in the 2024 race.

Former presidential candidate Chris Christie has officially ruled out running third party after dropping out of the Republican race. © SOPHIE PARK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The former New Jersey governor told The Washington Post on Wednesday that while he'd love to run again, he'd rather not help his mortal enemy, Donald Trump, get re-elected.

"I appreciate the encouragement I've gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy," Christie told the outlet.

"While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win, and if my candidacy in any way, shape, or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward," he added.

Prior to dropping out of the primary race in January, Christie was considered the most vocal and harshest critic of Trump in the race, which failed to resonate with his party or Republican voters, who overwhelmingly support Trump.