Chris Christie sets the record straight on potential third-party run
Washington DC - Former presidential candidate Chris Christie has officially ruled out a third party, No Labels run in the 2024 race.
The former New Jersey governor told The Washington Post on Wednesday that while he'd love to run again, he'd rather not help his mortal enemy, Donald Trump, get re-elected.
"I appreciate the encouragement I've gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy," Christie told the outlet.
"While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win, and if my candidacy in any way, shape, or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward," he added.
Prior to dropping out of the primary race in January, Christie was considered the most vocal and harshest critic of Trump in the race, which failed to resonate with his party or Republican voters, who overwhelmingly support Trump.
Chris Christie doesn't want to help Trump in his re-election
No Labels eschews Democratic and Republican monikers and promotes centrism and bipartisanship.
The group has been looking for a 2024 candidate to run on its "unity presidential ticket," with Christie and his fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley being considered.
In an interview last week, Christie refused to rule out the idea of running third party but said he "wouldn't preclude anything at this point" because there are "a number of hurdles to get over" before he could make such a move.
Cover photo: SOPHIE PARK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP