Claudia De la Cruz issues socialist response to Biden's State of the Union

New York, New York - Socialist presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz tore President Joe Biden apart following his Thursday State of the Union address.

Biden's State of the Union remarks sought to draw a sharp contrast between himself and 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. In a campaign-style speech, the incumbent Democrat boasted about his economic record, his promotion of cruel new border policies, and his support for reproductive rights.

But with the US funding an Israeli genocide in Gaza and gross economic inequality at home, it's safe to say many Americans weren't feeling Biden's address this year.

Claudia De la Cruz, presidential candidate with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), tapped into those frustrations, slamming what she sees as Democratic Party collusion in the erosion of basic human rights.

"The problem with Joe Biden is not that 'he’s too old.' He is going to lose his re-election bid because millions of people are disgusted that he is a partner with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in Israel's mass killing spree in Gaza," De la Cruz said in a statement following the State of the Union address.

In addition to billions in military funding the US government provides Israel each year, the Biden administration has reportedly approved over 100 arms sales since the assault on Gaza began.

The weapons transfers have earned the president widespread accusations of complicity in genocide.