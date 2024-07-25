Appeals court shares schedule of Trump classified documents appeal

Washington DC - A US circuit court on Thursday released a schedule for the appeal of a federal judge's dismissal of the criminal case charging former president Donald Trump with mishandling top secret documents.

A US circuit court released a schedule for the appeal of a federal judge's dismissal of the criminal case charging Donald Trump with mishandling top secret documents. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The standard calendar from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals makes it unlikely there will be a resolution of the case before the November election, in which Trump is the Republican presidential candidate.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the charges against Trump, filed an appeal to the 11th Circuit on July 17 of District Court Judge Aileen Cannon's surprise dismissal of the case against the former president.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, threw out the documents case earlier this month on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed, usurping the role of Congress.

The 11th Circuit asked Smith to file his initial brief in the case by August 27 and gave Trump's lawyers 30 days to respond. Smith then has 21 days to file a reply to Trump's brief.

If the Circuit Court revives the case against Trump, the former president could potentially appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump faces multiple criminal cases as he tries to regain the White House. He was convicted in New York in May of falsifying business records to cover up payments to a porn star.