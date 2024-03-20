Biden and Trump rack up more presidential primary wins as rematch looms

Chicago, Illinois - Donald Trump handily won primaries in five states on Tuesday as President Joe Biden sailed to victory in four states, further cementing their likely 2024 rematch.

President Joe Biden and ex-president Donald Trump both saw significant increases to their delegate counts after a series of primary election wins on Tuesday. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump won the Tuesday GOP presidential primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio, locking down all the delegates for each state.

Biden, meanwhile, overwhelmingly won Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio, also providing a significant boost to his delegate count.

Florida did not hold a Democratic primary and automatically awarded all of its delegates to Biden, as his was the only name submitted for the ballot.

Although both candidates won by wide margins and have already secured the delegates necessary to win their respective party nominations, many voters still managed to register their discontent at the ballot box.

Nearly 19% of Arizona Republican voters turned out for Nikki Haley despite her exiting the race after Super Tuesday.

In Ohio, 13% of Democratic voters cast ballots for Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, who also suspended his campaign after Super Tuesday.

More than 10% of Kansas voters opted for "none of the names shown."

Those high percentages likely reflect the success of the "uncommitted" vote campaign in the Democratic primaries, which is intended to pressure Biden to end his military and diplomatic support for Israel's assault on Gaza.

