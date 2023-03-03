Donald Trump aides complain of a Fox News ban
New York, New York - Sources close to Donald Trump claim that conservative news network Fox News has placed a "soft ban" on doing coverage of the former president.
According to Semafor, several aides close to Trump say that Fox has refused to speak or book him since he announced in November his run for president in 2024.
"Everyone knows that there's this 'soft ban' or 'silent ban,'" the source said. "It's certainly... indicative of how the Murdochs feel about Trump in this particular moment," one aid told the outlet.
Another aide claims that they confirmed the existence of the policy with a source at Fox News.
The last time Trump was on the network was last September, when he spoke about the FBI's raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate that revealed dozens of classified documents taken from the White House after his presidency.
That day, he famously told Sean Hannity he had the ability to declassify government documents simply by "thinking about it."
The news also comes after Fox was hit with a huge $1.6 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, who claim the network knowingly spread lies about voter fraud to appease Trump's very large base.
Text messages between hosts and officials at the network showed them mocking the former president, as they continued to peddle his unsubstantiated claims.
Donald Trump has soured his relationship with Fox News
While Donald Trump used to have a powerful relationship with Fox News, that has since been soured over the past few years as the network has chosen in key moments to not follow his rhetoric, such as when they declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.
He used to make regular appearances on the network, before and during his presidency, as it served as his supporters' central source for all things Trump.
But the network is clearly attempting to distance themselves from him, while giving platforms to Trump's opposition. Nikki Haley, who recently announced her bid for president, has been on the network seven times since then. Even lesser known candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been on four times since announcing his run in late February.
Trump is definitely bitter about it, as he has been repeatedly ranting on his Truth Social platform in the last few days about "Too many incompetent RINOS [Republicans in Name Only]" at Fox News.
"If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stolen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible, because they are aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS," he shared on Wednesday.
One of the aides to Donald Trump noted that his campaign plans to push for appearances on Fox News in coming months as the primaries come closer.
