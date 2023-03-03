Donald Trump aides complain of a Fox News ban

New York, New York - Sources close to Donald Trump claim that conservative news network Fox News has placed a "soft ban" on doing coverage of the former president.

According to Semafor, several aides close to Trump say that Fox has refused to speak or book him since he announced in November his run for president in 2024.

"Everyone knows that there's this 'soft ban' or 'silent ban,'" the source said. "It's certainly... indicative of how the Murdochs feel about Trump in this particular moment," one aid told the outlet.

Another aide claims that they confirmed the existence of the policy with a source at Fox News.

The last time Trump was on the network was last September, when he spoke about the FBI's raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate that revealed dozens of classified documents taken from the White House after his presidency.

That day, he famously told Sean Hannity he had the ability to declassify government documents simply by "thinking about it."

The news also comes after Fox was hit with a huge $1.6 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, who claim the network knowingly spread lies about voter fraud to appease Trump's very large base.

Text messages between hosts and officials at the network showed them mocking the former president, as they continued to peddle his unsubstantiated claims.