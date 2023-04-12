Donald Trump rants and raves to Tucker Carlson in first interview since arraignment

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump sat down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson for the first interview since he was arraigned on federal charges.

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Tucker Carlson of Fox News for his first interview since he was arraigned on 34 felony charges. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Carlson began by asking Trump to give his perspective on the arraignment, to which the former president predictably responds "it was a horrible thing because I did nothing wrong."

He went on to claim that staff at the courthouse were "crying."

"People that work there... that have no problem putting in murderers, and they see everybody," Trump explained. "It's a tough place. And they were crying... they said, 'I'm sorry.'"

"In one sense it was beautiful because they get it," he continued. "In another sense, it was nasty. I went to the Wharton School of Finance; they didn't teach me about that!"

He went on to say that the other cases against him are also hoaxes, including the "box hoax" and his "perfect phone call" to Georgia about finding votes for him that didn't exist, and calling all efforts against him a part of the "weaponization of our justice system."

"Maybe I have a bigger platform, so I can explain it – If you're somebody, let's say a Republican running for office, and you get a subpoena, you might as well resign because you're not going to be able to survive it," Trump said in a stunning admission, adding, "It's all disinformation."

Tucker remained quiet through most of the interview, allowing Trump to say anything he wanted, which Carlson presented as "moderate, sensible, and wise."