Donald Trump expects indictment "any day now" as grand jury meets

Washington DC - The federal grand jury behind the probe into Donald Trump and his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election held a private meeting on Tuesday, sparking rumors that an indictment is incoming.

A federal grand jury met in Washington DC on Tuesday, sparking rumors that Donald Trump (r.) may soon face an indictment in their 2020 election probe, led by special counsel Jack Smith (l.). © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Sergio FLORES / AFP

Is another indictment on the way for the former president?

According to CNBC, members of the jury met on the third floor of the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse in the nation's capitol on Tuesday morning.

While the reason for the meeting is not clear, it comes as the country braces for the possibility that Trump will be indicted again for the third time this year.

The jury, and the special counsel investigating Trump, have been looking into efforts made by the former president and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Joe Biden, a saga which eventually led to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Nearly two weeks ago, Trump announced that he had received a letter from the Department of Justice notifying him that he is a target in the federal investigation.

On Monday, Trump shared on his Truth Social platform that he is expecting "an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my 'PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now."

"This seems to be the way they do it," Trump continued, adding "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"