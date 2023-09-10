Is Joe Biden's strategy to stay silent on the Donald Trump indictments working?

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has been noticeably silent regarding Donald Trump 's mounting legal issues, but is this a wise strategy going into the 2024 elections?

With Donald Trump (l.) facing 91 criminal charges, current President Joe Biden has been noticeably quiet, but is this a wise strategy? © Collage: POOL/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

With Trump currently facing 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments, he has again become the most talked about figure in American politics.

As just about everyone on the planet is debating whether he will go to prison, Biden has shied away from commenting on the subject.

Back in March, when Trump was hit with his first indictment of the year, Biden avoided several questions from journalists about his thoughts, responding "I have no comment on Trump."

Most recently, as Trump was being booked at Fulton County Jail after District Attorney Fani Willis announced his fourth indictment over his alleged attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, Biden was asked his thoughts on the iconic mugshot that was taken.

"Handsome guy. Wonderful guy," Biden responded sarcastically.

Otherwise, the president has gone out of his way to avoid talking about Trump, but is that a good or a bad thing?