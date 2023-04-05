Donald Trump sells fake mugshot shirts in newest fundraising move

Palm Beach, Florida - In a bizarre attempt to further capitalize on his recent indictment, Donald Trump and his campaign have released new merch featuring a mug shot of him, even though it was never taken.

Donald Trump is now selling shirts to his supporters that feature him posing for a fake mugshot. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & The Trump Campaign

On Tuesday, Trump, who has become the only former US president to face criminal charges, flew to New York for his scheduled arraignment.

He was fingerprinted and processed before appearing in front of a judge, where he was informed of the 34 felony counts brought against him.

Not missing a beat, the Trump campaign sent out a fundraising email to supporters later that day, unveiling a new shirt which they've branded the "Official Trump Mugshot."

"What better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left's tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own 'NOT GUILTY' T-Shirts," the email states, per The Hill.

Die-hard supporters can snag one for "a contribution of $47 or more" to the campaign or buy one from the online MAGA shop for $36.

The shirt features a fake mugshot, as an actual one was never taken, that includes a slate with the president's name, 45-47 - which seems to represent him as the 45th and 47th US president - and the date of arrest as April 4, 2023.

Height markers were also added to the background, which hilariously put him over 6 feet, 5 inches tall, even though Trump is only 6 feet, 3 inches.

Below the shot, in bold letters, is Trump's plea to the many charges he currently faces - "NOT GUILTY."