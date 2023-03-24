Donald Trump shares fake AI photo of himself praying ahead of controversial Waco rally

Palm Beach, Florida - It seems Donald Trump is trying to rally up support from the evangelical members of his base as he gears up for a controversial rally in Waco, Texas this weekend.

Former president Donald Trump is gearing up for his first official campaign rally in Waco, Texas. © IMAGO/MediaPunch

When the worlds of Donald Trump and the Real Housewives collide!

On Thursday, the former president shared on his Truth Social platform a screenshot of a social media post from Siggy Flicker, a former star of the show Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She urged everyone to "pray" for Trump and his family, and included an image generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) of the man himself, knelt down in prayer, as a holy beam of light shines down on him.

Ever since Trump made the unfounded claim last weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday in relation to the probe into hush money he allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to hide an affair, the internet has had a field day.

Users across Twitter have been sharing AI generated images of Trump surrounded by cops, fighting arrest, and even sitting in a jail cell.

Many of the images look remarkably real and have managed to even fool some users. The fad has become incredibly popular, with some posts having millions of views.

Trump seems to have used the image in his efforts to once again appeal to the religious side of his base, an essential demographic that helped him get elected in 2016, and may help him again if he plays his cards right.

He is playing those cards against a particularly-timed visit to Texas this weekend.