Donald Trump delivers biting speech following arraignment – yet some skipped out

Palm Beach, Florida - Following his arraignment in New York, Donald Trump flew via his private plane to his Mar-a-Lago estate to deliver his public response on Tuesday evening. Yet some pointedly skipped out.

During his arraignment, Judge Juan Merchan reportedly warned Trump against making statements that carry "the potential to incite violence and civil unrest."

Despite this, Trump returned home to hit back with a provocative speech that attempted to discredit his opponents, sow doubt in the institutions and people investigating him, and play the victim.



"The only crime I have committed was to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," he said of the New York probe, which is looking into his role in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair they had private.

"This is a persecution, not an investigation," he said.

While he is facing 34 felony charges of business fraud, which he maintains his innocence for and pled not guilty to, Trump continues to push the idea that it is all a part of a political "witch hunt."

"We are a nation in decline, and now these radical left lunatics want to interfere in elections by using law enforcement," he said. "We can't let this happen."

Trump took shots at New York district attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the investigation, describing him as a "Soros-backed prosecutor" and a "criminal." He also made an unfounded claim that Bragg had "leaked" information about the investigation to the public.

The former president didn't mention Judge Merchan by name, but did identify him as "a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family."

Surprisingly, Trump's stream of consciousness speech only lasted less than a half hour, but he managed to hit a handful of his other most predictable and repeated talking points.