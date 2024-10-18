Is Trump's campaign trying to enlist Nikki Haley to win over female voters?
Washington DC - Donald Trump's presidential campaign is reportedly in talks with Nikki Haley to join his team as a surrogate.
Sources recently told The Bulwark that Trump's campaign is attempting to get Haley to join the former president on the campaign trail, as her presence may help garner support with female voters – a demographic that Trump continues to struggle with – ahead of the election in November.
While details are not set in stone yet, the campaign is believed to be trying to get Haley to participate in a town hall hosted by Fox News and moderated by anchor Sean Hannity at the end of the month.
Haley ran against Trump in the Republican primaries earlier this year. As she rose in the polls, Trump grew irritated and began ruthlessly attacking Haley, insulting her husband and coining a number of nicknames for her, including his favorite – "birdbrain."
She dropped out of the race in March and notably refused to endorse Trump, warning that he would have to work to win over her base. But just two months later, she confirmed she would be voting for him.
On Friday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News, in which he was asked about the possibility of Haley joining his team.
Trump appeared annoyed by the idea and instead bragged about how "badly" he beat Haley in the primaries.
Will Nikki Haley actually join Donald Trump's campaign?
Throughout her campaign and in the wake of dropping out, Haley has been openly critical of Trump, particularly his rhetoric.
In September, Haley was asked during an interview why she thought Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, was beating Trump by 14 points among female voters.
Haley argued that Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, need to "change the way they speak about women," as they have been "calling women dumb."
Despite their many issues, Haley again told a crowd at an event earlier this month that she planned to vote for Trump come November.
While she explained that she stood by criticisms she made about him during the primaries, she said she aligns more with him on policies than Harris, arguing, "I'm not voting on style, I'm voting on substance."
Cover photo: Collage: Julia Nikhinson & MANDEL NGAN / AFP