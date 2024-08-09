Lara Trump says MAGA will only accept defeat if Trump doesn't "legitimately win"

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, appear to be laying the groundwork to deny the 2024 election results if the outcome is not to their liking.

Lara Trump (r.), the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump (l.), recently promised there will be a peaceful transfer of power in November only if things are legitimate. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

In a recent interview, President Joe Biden revealed that he was "not confident at all" that Trump – who is now running against Biden's former running mate Kamala Harris – will accept the results if he loses and commit to a peaceful transition of power.

Lara, who Trump helped get elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee earlier this year, recently told NewsNation that as long as everything is legit, there will be no issues.

"We believe if every legal vote is counted, come November 5, Donald Trump will be president. There will be no problem," Lara explained.

"It is my job to make sure that people who are voting for Trump feel like their vote matters," she continued.

“And I can assure you, if he does not legally and legitimately win, there will be no problem.”

After losing to Biden in the 2020 elections, Trump infamously refused to concede and went on to hold the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, 2021, which led to his supporters violently storming the Capitol building.

This election cycle, Trump has continued to push his claim that the election was stolen and sow doubt about the US election process.