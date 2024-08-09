Lara Trump says MAGA will only accept defeat if Trump doesn't "legitimately win"
Washington DC - Donald Trump and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, appear to be laying the groundwork to deny the 2024 election results if the outcome is not to their liking.
In a recent interview, President Joe Biden revealed that he was "not confident at all" that Trump – who is now running against Biden's former running mate Kamala Harris – will accept the results if he loses and commit to a peaceful transition of power.
Lara, who Trump helped get elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee earlier this year, recently told NewsNation that as long as everything is legit, there will be no issues.
"We believe if every legal vote is counted, come November 5, Donald Trump will be president. There will be no problem," Lara explained.
"It is my job to make sure that people who are voting for Trump feel like their vote matters," she continued.
“And I can assure you, if he does not legally and legitimately win, there will be no problem.”
After losing to Biden in the 2020 elections, Trump infamously refused to concede and went on to hold the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, 2021, which led to his supporters violently storming the Capitol building.
This election cycle, Trump has continued to push his claim that the election was stolen and sow doubt about the US election process.
Donald Trump promises a peaceful transfer of power
Since the country's inception, the peaceful transfer of power has been a hallmark of US presidential elections and democracy.
The tradition has only been broken twice throughout American history – once in 1860, after southern states seceded and formed the confederacy in response to Abraham Lincoln's presidency, and again on January 6, 2021.
Trump and many of his allies insist to this day that the 2020 election was either stolen, rigged, or "very questionable" as Lara once described it.
But the countless lawsuits they have filed across the nation have all been thrown out of court, and no one has come forward with definitive evidence to support the claim.
Trump and his far-right MAGA base have also pushed the narrative that the January 6 rioters are heroes, insisting they are innocent "patriots" that have fallen victim to a Justice system weaponized by Democrats.
During a press conference on Thursday, Trump said there will be a peaceful transfer of power as "there was last time," but added, "I just hope we're going to have honest elections."
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network