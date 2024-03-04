Nikki Haley hints at huge loyalty pledge U-turn if Trump wins nomination
Washington DC - Nikki Haley hinted she may renege on her pledge to support the GOP's presidential nominee if Donald Trump wins the primaries!
On Sunday, Haley sat down for an interview with NBC host Kristen Welker, who asked her if she still "feels bound" to the pledge required by the Republican National Committee, which she signed last year.
"If you're talking about an endorsement, then you're talking about a loss," Haley shot back. "I don't think like that."
She went on to argue that she doesn't believe Trump or Joe Biden should be president, noting concerns over their age and the way they insult each other.
Haley also pointed out that the Republican National Committee, which required all candidates to sign the pledge last June before they were able to participate in debates, is "not the same" as it has become "Trump's daughter-in-law."
Welker pressed harder, trying to get a direct answer from Haley on if she would support Trump as the nominee.
"I think I'll make what decision I want to make," Haley replied.
Is Donald Trump taking over the RNC?
Donald Trump, who has made a habit of sowing doubt in America's voting system, was the only candidate who refused to sign the RNC's pledge, and did not participate in any of the debates throughout the primaries.
Nonetheless, he has remained the front-runner by a wide margin, and is expected to win the party's nomination.
He has also taken active efforts to install more loyalists in positions that bring more party influence and control.
Last month, Trump endorsed Michael Whatley and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to replace leadership in the Republican National Committee. Lara has since floated the idea of using RNC funds to help pay Trump's growing legal expenses if she is elected.
Haley, who is Trump's last standing challenger in the primaries, will face off with him again on Super Tuesday, March 5.
