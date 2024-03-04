Nikki Haley hints at huge loyalty pledge U-turn if Trump wins nomination

Washington DC - Nikki Haley hinted she may renege on her pledge to support the GOP's presidential nominee if Donald Trump wins the primaries!

In a recent interview, presidential candidate Nikki Haley refused to say whether she would support Donald Trump if he is chosen as the GOP nominee. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm & Joseph Prezioso / AFP

On Sunday, Haley sat down for an interview with NBC host Kristen Welker, who asked her if she still "feels bound" to the pledge required by the Republican National Committee, which she signed last year.

"If you're talking about an endorsement, then you're talking about a loss," Haley shot back. "I don't think like that."

She went on to argue that she doesn't believe Trump or Joe Biden should be president, noting concerns over their age and the way they insult each other.

Haley also pointed out that the Republican National Committee, which required all candidates to sign the pledge last June before they were able to participate in debates, is "not the same" as it has become "Trump's daughter-in-law."

Welker pressed harder, trying to get a direct answer from Haley on if she would support Trump as the nominee.

"I think I'll make what decision I want to make," Haley replied.