RFK Jr. says Trump has turned over new leaf: "People are going to see a very different president"
Los Angeles, California - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently explained that he decided to join forces with Donald Trump because he believes the former president has "changed as a person."
On Friday, RFK sat down for an interview with the All In podcast, in which he further defended his recent decision to drop out of the presidential race to join Trump and his re-election effort.
"If President Trump wins... people are going to see a very different President Trump than they did in the first term," Kennedy stated.
"I think he's changed as a person, and I've known him for, you know, 30 years."
Kennedy claimed Trump had talked a lot to him about "what he did wrong the last time," and he admitted that in 2016, he had "no idea" he was going to win or how to govern.
He also shared how Trump claimed he "never read" Project 2025 – a plan written by the Heritage Foundation that provides a policy blueprint for a second Trump term – until Democrats accused him of being behind it.
"He said that was written by 'a right-wing a–hole,'" Kennedy said with a laugh.
Overall, RFK said he believed Trump "wants to make our country better" and, this time, the Republican is "listening to a wider range of voices" as he is "preparing to govern."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces heat for teaming up with Trump
Kennedy's decision to drop out and get behind Trump was immediately met with backlash from his supporters, members of his family, and even his own wife, as many argued that the two politicians held opposing views on some very important issues, most notably the environment and public health.
But during his exit speech, RFK, who was polling around 6% when he decided to drop out, explained that he no longer saw "a realistic path of electoral victory."
He also listed a number of grievances with the Democratic Party, which he said had led him to now "throw my support to President Trump."
Trump recently tapped Kennedy and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard to head his transition team, which RFK explained will have them "picking the people who are going to govern."
