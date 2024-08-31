RFK Jr. says Trump has turned over new leaf: "People are going to see a very different president"

Los Angeles, California - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently explained that he decided to join forces with Donald Trump because he believes the former president has "changed as a person."

In a recent interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l.) argued that he is backing Donald Trump for president because he believes he has "changed as a person." © Collage: Rebecca Noble & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, RFK sat down for an interview with the All In podcast, in which he further defended his recent decision to drop out of the presidential race to join Trump and his re-election effort.

"If President Trump wins... people are going to see a very different President Trump than they did in the first term," Kennedy stated.

"I think he's changed as a person, and I've known him for, you know, 30 years."

Kennedy claimed Trump had talked a lot to him about "what he did wrong the last time," and he admitted that in 2016, he had "no idea" he was going to win or how to govern.

He also shared how Trump claimed he "never read" Project 2025 – a plan written by the Heritage Foundation that provides a policy blueprint for a second Trump term – until Democrats accused him of being behind it.

"He said that was written by 'a right-wing a–hole,'" Kennedy said with a laugh.

Overall, RFK said he believed Trump "wants to make our country better" and, this time, the Republican is "listening to a wider range of voices" as he is "preparing to govern."