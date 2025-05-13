Senate Democrats block Trump's DOJ appointees in protest of Qatari jet scandal

Washington DC - The Senate's top Democrat announced Tuesday he would hold up all Justice Department political appointees in protest over President Donald Trump 's acceptance of a $400 million luxury plane as a gift from Qatar.

The Gulf state's royal family has offered to donate a 747-8 jumbo jet as Trump awaits the delayed delivery of two new presidential planes from Boeing.

But the move raises huge constitutional and ethical questions – as well as security concerns about using an aircraft donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive Air Force One.

"This is not just naked corruption, it is also a grave national security threat," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech Tuesday.

Schumer's blanket hold – the first time he has ever resorted to such a move – applies to dozens of would-be appointees, and could significantly delay their start dates in the Trump administration.

But very few Trump nominees were benefiting from bipartisan agreements to fast-track them through the Senate in any case, meaning Schumer's announcement will likely only have a limited practical impact.

The Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State," in a section known as the Emoluments Clause.

Schumer called for the Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) unit to "disclose all activities by Qatari foreign agents inside the US that could benefit" Trump or his businesses.

He also demanded information from the administration about the jet itself, such as whether it comes with security enhancements or would have to be upgraded by the US.