Special counsel report on Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election to be released by DOJ

Washington DC - Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to publicly release the special counsel's report on the prosecution of Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The Justice Department has announced that the special counsel's report on the prosecution of Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election will be revealed. © CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

Special Counsel Jack Smith dropped the federal criminal case against Trump after he won November's presidential election, but Smith has compiled a report summarizing the findings.

The Justice Department said Garland does not plan to publicly release Smith's report on the other case brought against Trump – for removing large quantities of top secret documents after leaving the White House.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissed the documents case against the former and future president last year, but charges are still pending against two of his former co-defendants.

Cannon, in a ruling on Tuesday, barred Smith and Garland from "releasing, sharing, or transmitting the Final Report" until an appeals court hears arguments from the pair – Trump's long-time valet and a Mar-a-Lago employee.

The Justice Department asked the appeals court on Wednesday to overturn Cannon's ruling but said Garland – "to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants" – does not intend to publicly release the report on the documents case while it is ongoing.

Trump (78) was accused by Smith of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden and stashing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump attacked Smith at a news conference on Tuesday, calling him a "deranged individual."

"Why should he be allowed to write a fake report?" the Republican president-elect said. "It'll be a fake report just like the investigation was a fake investigation."

Smith dropped the cases against Trump, who is to be sworn in as president on January 20, after the election citing a Justice Department policy of not indicting or prosecuting a sitting president.