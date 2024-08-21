Trump accused of trying to halt Gaza ceasefire plans to foil win for Kamala Harris

Washington DC - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is facing accusations that he recently broke the law by advising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Israel's ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza .

Donald Trump is facing accusations that he asked Israel's leader to pause plans for a cease-fire in Gaza in order to prevent a win for Kamala Harris. © SARAH SILBIGER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A recent report from Axios, citing two sources, claimed that Trump spoke with Netanyahu by phone last Wednesday regarding a possible ceasefire deal.

Critics were quick to point out that Trump may have violated The Logan Act, which "makes it illegal for US citizens to engage in unauthorized diplomacy with foreign countries with intent to 'influence the measures or conduct' of a foreign government."



But quickly after the story was published, Netanyahu's office released a statement denying the conversation ever happened.

On Monday, rumors of the call were raised again after PBS reporter Judy Woodruff suggested that Trump may have urged Netanyahu "not to cut a deal right now because it's believed that would help" his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

Woodruff attempted to clarify her remarks in a social media post on Wednesday, explaining that when she spoke, she "hadn't seen later reporting that both sides denied it."

Nonetheless, critics with the American Muckrackers PAC have filed a complaint with the Department of Justice and with Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump's hush money criminal trial, using Woodruff's comments as a reference.