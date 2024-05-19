"Unhinged" and "full of bulls***": Trump and Biden trade personal insults at rivaling campaign events

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump and President Joe Biden traded barbs at dueling rallies on Saturday as the race for the White House continues to heat up.

President Joe Biden spoke at a Black-owned restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, calling Donald Trump "unhinged" and "a loser." © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Biden stumped in the key state of Georgia as he sought support from African Americans.

The 81-year-old narrowly won Georgia in 2020 and some polls show Black voters are increasingly deserting him ahead of November's rematch with Trump.

"Our democracy is really on the line," Biden told supporters at Mary Mac's Tea Room, a Black-owned restaurant in Atlanta.

"My opponent's not a good loser. But he is a loser," Biden said to applause. "He's clearly unhinged."

"Folks, Trump isn't running to lead America. He's running for revenge," the 81-year-old insisted, adding: "We cannot let this man become president. Our children's future is at stake... We have to win this race, not for me, but for America."