Biden slams Trump and "his extreme MAGA friends" as he woos Black voters

Washington DC - Joe Biden accused election rival Donald Trump of suppressing diversity Friday, as the president stepped up efforts to shore up support among Black voters ahead of November's election.

In a speech at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, the 81-year-old Democrat said the "extreme" Republican and his allies were trying to "erase history."

"My predecessor and his extreme MAGA friends are now going after diversity, equity, and inclusion all across America," said Biden.

"They want a country for some, not for all," he said at the museum, which was opened in 2016 by Barack Obama and has since become a Washington landmark.

Biden also criticized the "extreme" Supreme Court, which, with three judges appointed by Trump, has issued a string of controversial rulings on abortion, voting rights, and diversity.

The speech was the latest in a series of events this week that officially mark the 70th anniversary of a Supreme Court ruling that ended racial segregation in schools – but which are also part of a major outreach to Black voters.