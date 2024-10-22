Trump and Harris make pitches to Latino voters as election hits two-week stretch

Washington DC - Election rivals Donald Trump and Kamala Harris made their pitches to Latino voters Tuesday as their neck-and-neck White House race entered its final two-week stretch.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was set to tape an interview with Spanish-language TV network Telemundo on Tuesday. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Democratic candidate Harris was set to tape an interview with Spanish-language TV network Telemundo, while Republican nominee Trump held a roundtable event with Latino leaders in Florida, where he called the border the "biggest issue" facing the nation.

Both campaigns are pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into a last push for undecided voters who could tilt the balance in their favor, with polls showing the candidates in a dead heat ahead of Election Day.

About 18 million Americans have already voted by mail or in person – representing more than 10% of the total in 2020.

Whatever the result, US voters will make history on November 5: they will either elect the country's first woman president, or they will put the first convicted felon into the White House.

At Trump's event, one speaker falsely claimed Vice President Harris and outgoing President Joe Biden were "human traffickers" while pushing baseless claims that Trump won the 2020 election.

The former president still refuses to accept his defeat at the polls four years ago and is expected to reject the result in November if he loses again – potentially pitching the US into chaos.

Some polls appear to be giving the Republican, who at 78 is the oldest nominee from a major party in US history, a slight edge recently – but all within the margin of error.