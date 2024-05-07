Mike Johnson vows to use Congress to save Trump from criminal trials: "It has to stop"

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to use every ounce of his power in Congress to rescue Donald Trump from the various criminal trials he is facing while running for re-election.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (l.) made a promise to use his power in Congress to bring an end to Donald Trump's multiple criminal trials. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Drew ANGERER / AFP

During a press conference on Tuesday, Johnson played defense by pitching Trump's unfounded claim that all the legal battles he's currently facing are "orchestrated by Democrats" and President Joe Biden's administration.

"It has to stop. And you're gonna see the United States Congress address this in every possible way that we can because we need accountability," Johnson explained.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, it's bigger than President Trump," he continued. "It's about the people's faith in our system of justice. And we're gonna get down to the bottom of it.

"All these cases need to be dropped because they are a threat to our system."

His remarks come as Trump sits in a courthouse in Manhattan, as he is required to attend every day of his hush money trial, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair.

Johnson is also facing his own set of problems, as MAGA Republican and close Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has promised to push a vote forward this week to vacate him.