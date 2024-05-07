Mike Johnson vows to use Congress to save Trump from criminal trials: "It has to stop"
Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to use every ounce of his power in Congress to rescue Donald Trump from the various criminal trials he is facing while running for re-election.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Johnson played defense by pitching Trump's unfounded claim that all the legal battles he's currently facing are "orchestrated by Democrats" and President Joe Biden's administration.
"It has to stop. And you're gonna see the United States Congress address this in every possible way that we can because we need accountability," Johnson explained.
"Ultimately, at the end of the day, it's bigger than President Trump," he continued. "It's about the people's faith in our system of justice. And we're gonna get down to the bottom of it.
"All these cases need to be dropped because they are a threat to our system."
His remarks come as Trump sits in a courthouse in Manhattan, as he is required to attend every day of his hush money trial, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair.
Johnson is also facing his own set of problems, as MAGA Republican and close Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has promised to push a vote forward this week to vacate him.
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene meet to come to a deal
For some time now, Greene has been calling on Johnson to either resign or be voted out, with her biggest issue being his willingness to work with Democrats by allowing aid for Ukraine to remain in a recent funding bill.
Greene's efforts have faced heightened criticism from her colleagues and conservative media, as her actions could result in Republicans losing their already thin majority in the House.
The two have reportedly planned to meet on Tuesday to discuss their differences and hopefully come to some conclusion on how to move forward.
During his press conference, Johnson briefly spoke about his talks with Greene, which he insisted is "not a negotiation," and said he would hear her out as he has done with all of his colleagues.
Greene has yet to announce what day she plans to bring forth the vote, but if their meeting can come to an agreement, it may evade the conflict all together.
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Drew ANGERER / AFP