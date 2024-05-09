Marjorie Taylor Greene rants after failure to oust Johnson: "Uniparty reared its ugly head"

Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and House Speaker Mike Johnson have shared their thoughts after the House killed Greene's effort to vacate Johnson.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (l.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson shared their thoughts after the House voted against a motion to vacate the speaker. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Drew ANGERER / AFP

Last month, MTG submitted her motion to oust the current House Speaker, as she took issue with his willingness to work with Democrats by allowing aid for Ukraine to remain in a recent funding bill.

On Thursday, in spite of her effort, Greene's colleagues voted down her motion, allowing Johnson to stay in power.

That evening, Johnson reportedly revealed in an interview with Fox News what he said to MTG following the failure.

"I don't hold grudges, I got to work with everybody," Johnson said. "I told her last night before we left the floor, 'Let's move on Marjorie, I'm ok with this, let's move on.'"

Johnson went on to say that Greene responded, "'I think we'll have an opportunity to do that.'"

Though Johnson claims MTG is being a good sport about it, the congresswoman shared a lengthy social media rant on Thursday, where she slammed critics who called her motion a waste of time.

"Doing things for the American people and focusing on serious issues didn't happen because the Uniparty reared its ugly head and voted to protect their Uniparty leader and to keep the status quo which has done nothing to for the American people or solved problems on serious issues," Greene argued.

"The good news this morning is now the American people have been shown the truth," she added.