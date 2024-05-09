Marjorie Taylor Greene rants after failure to oust Johnson: "Uniparty reared its ugly head"
Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and House Speaker Mike Johnson have shared their thoughts after the House killed Greene's effort to vacate Johnson.
Last month, MTG submitted her motion to oust the current House Speaker, as she took issue with his willingness to work with Democrats by allowing aid for Ukraine to remain in a recent funding bill.
On Thursday, in spite of her effort, Greene's colleagues voted down her motion, allowing Johnson to stay in power.
That evening, Johnson reportedly revealed in an interview with Fox News what he said to MTG following the failure.
"I don't hold grudges, I got to work with everybody," Johnson said. "I told her last night before we left the floor, 'Let's move on Marjorie, I'm ok with this, let's move on.'"
Johnson went on to say that Greene responded, "'I think we'll have an opportunity to do that.'"
Though Johnson claims MTG is being a good sport about it, the congresswoman shared a lengthy social media rant on Thursday, where she slammed critics who called her motion a waste of time.
"Doing things for the American people and focusing on serious issues didn't happen because the Uniparty reared its ugly head and voted to protect their Uniparty leader and to keep the status quo which has done nothing to for the American people or solved problems on serious issues," Greene argued.
"The good news this morning is now the American people have been shown the truth," she added.
No love for Marjorie Taylor Greene
Greene has led an aggressive effort to gain support among her colleagues for the motion – but to no avail.
As Republicans currently hold only a very thin majority in the House, critics feared it could have resulted in Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries taking over Johnson's post.
As Greene stood on the House floor on Wednesday to announce that she was pushing the motion to a vote, she was met with boos and chants from her colleagues, which clearly bothered her.
When the results came in, it revealed that only 11 of her Republican colleagues voted in favor, while 196 Republicans and 163 Democrats voted against it.
Greene still seems sour about the results, as she continues to criticize Johnson on social media, recently calling him "the Uniparty Speaker of the House!"
