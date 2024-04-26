Trump claims there is more "hate" at Gaza student protests than Charlottesville

New York, New York - Donald Trump on Thursday condemned pro-Palestinian protests sweeping US colleges, saying the level of "hate" on display was far worse than during an infamous, deadly rally by right-wing extremists in Charlottesville in 2017.

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump (l.) has said the on-campus Gaza solidarity protests are worse than the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, prompting a scathing response from President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. © REUTERS

"We're having protests all over," Trump told reporters as he left the Manhattan courtroom where he is standing trial on charges of falsifying business records.



"Charlottesville was a little peanut, and it was nothing compared – and the hate wasn't the kind of hate that you have here, this is tremendous hate," he said.

The "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, brought torch-bearing white nationalists together from all over the country. It culminated in an avowed white supremacist driving a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 other people.

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign responded to Trump's comments Thursday by posting video footage from the Charlottesville rally, showing torch-wielding "neo-Nazis and KKK members" chanting "Jews will not replace us!"

Trump infamously took 48 hours to respond to the violence, and then only said there were "very fine people on both sides" of the protests, drawing widespread criticism.