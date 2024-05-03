Trump delivers pizzas to New York firefighters as trial rages on: "I love you all"
New York, New York - Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently delivered pizzas to firefighters in another effort to make the best of his time in Manhattan during his historic hush money trial.
From former president to pizza delivery boy!
The former president made a surprise visit to FDNY's Engine Co. 8, Ladder Co. 2 in Midtown on Thursday evening with a handful of Xeno’s Pizza boxes, according to The New York Post.
During the 10-minute visit, Trump spoke with firefighters, posed for photos, and gave autographs.
He even signed a daybook at the firehouse, writing, "I love you all – special people."
This was his second time stopping by the same firehouse, as he also made a visit in 2021 on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
The recent visit took place only a few hours after Trump left his trial at the New York County Criminal Court building in Lower Manhattan.
He is facing 34 felony charges in the trial for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, to cover up an affair he has long denied.
In a statement, the department said, "We appreciate whoever supports our members at the FDNY, no matter their political affiliation."
Donald Trump's firehouse visit mocked after social media flub
As Trump is required to attend every scheduled date for the criminal trial, which is expected to go on for at least six weeks, he is largely unable to travel around the nation to hold his popular campaign events.
His visit to the firehouse is actually his second attempt to stay productive with his re-election campaign in New York.
Last month, he made a surprise visit to a bodega in Harlem, and shared videos online of a crowd chanting, "We love Trump!"
His firehouse visit was mocked by social media users after he shared multiple posts to his Truth Social platform, where he mistakenly referred to the department as "NYFD" instead of "FDNY."
Trump critic Keith Olbermann slammed Trump for the mistake, and joked that "he only went there because his pants are on fire," referencing the former president's penchant for lying.
After Trump deleted and fixed the flub, another user criticized him for "shamelessly" using the firefighters as a "campaign prop" while knowing nothing about them.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP