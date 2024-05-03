Trump delivers pizzas to New York firefighters as trial rages on: "I love you all"

New York, New York - Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently delivered pizzas to firefighters in another effort to make the best of his time in Manhattan during his historic hush money trial .

After leaving his New York hush money trial on Thursday, Donald Trump made a surprise visit to a firehouse, where he delivered pizzas and posed for photos. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

From former president to pizza delivery boy!

The former president made a surprise visit to FDNY's Engine Co. 8, Ladder Co. 2 in Midtown on Thursday evening with a handful of Xeno’s Pizza boxes, according to The New York Post.

During the 10-minute visit, Trump spoke with firefighters, posed for photos, and gave autographs.

He even signed a daybook at the firehouse, writing, "I love you all – special people."

This was his second time stopping by the same firehouse, as he also made a visit in 2021 on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The recent visit took place only a few hours after Trump left his trial at the New York County Criminal Court building in Lower Manhattan.

He is facing 34 felony charges in the trial for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, to cover up an affair he has long denied.

In a statement, the department said, "We appreciate whoever supports our members at the FDNY, no matter their political affiliation."

