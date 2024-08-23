Trump drops play-by-play reactions to Harris' DNC speech: "Is she talking about me?!"

Donald Trump shared his "play-by-play" assessment as Kamala Harris gave a speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

By Rey Harris

Palm Beach, Florida - Thursday night marked the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and Republican Donald Trump had a lot to say about his rival Kamala Harris' big speech.

Donald Trump (r.) shared his "play-by-play" assessment as Kamala Harris gave a speech at the final night of the Democratic National Convention. © Collage: Almond NGAN & MANDEL NGAN / AFP The former president delivered his "play-by-play" assessment of Harris' speech as it happened, rapidly sharing posts to his Truth Social platform. Trump, who promised to be "fair but critical," kicked things off by criticizing her for saying "too many 'Thank yous,' too rapidly said." "What is wrong with her?" he added. Joe Biden Fake Biden robocall leads to massive fine for telecom company As Harris spent the first half of her speech talking about herself and the journey that led her to that stage, Trump was ready to move on. "A lot of talk about childhood, we've got to get to the Border, Inflation, and Crime!" he shared. But when she began to touch on the issues, Trump released a torrent of all-caps posts, and when she finally got to his favorite subject, he took things up a notch. "IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?" he wrote. At one point in her speech, Harris boldly called Trump out for becoming the first former president ever convicted of a crime earlier this year.

Donald Trump on his legal issues

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attending his hush money criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. © Seth Wenig / POOL / AFP "These Prosecutions were all started by her and [President Joe Biden] against their Political Opponent, ME!" Trump countered.

Trump is currently facing 88 felony charges in four separate indictments. In his hush money criminal trial in New York, he was recently found guilty on all charges and is currently awaiting judgment. Politicians Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate hints at huge campaign move to help Trump He and his allies have long argued that he is innocent in every case and claim that Biden and other Democrats have "weaponized" the Justice system to keep him from winning the presidency. Biden, the White House, and the Department of Justice have all refuted his claims, but he continues to push them.

Donald Trump on his connection to Project 2025

Then-President Donald Trump (l.) listening to OMB Director Russell Vought speak during an executive order signing on federal regulations at the White House on October 9, 2019. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP A common theme throughout the entire four-day convention was Trump's alleged connection to Project 2025 – a sweeping plan by the Heritage Foundation that aims to provide a policy blueprint for a second Trump term, emphasizing Christian Nationalist values and seeking to dismantle the separation of powers. "LYING AGAIN ABOUT PROJECT 2025, WHICH SHE KNOWS, AND SO DO ALL DEMOCRATS, THAT I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH!" Trump ranted. While Trump has claimed repeatedly that he has no connection to the project, a recent CNN report found that at least 140 members of his previous administration were involved in the creation of Project 2025 in some way. And last month, Russell Vought, a co-author of the project, was caught on hidden camera video spilling secret details about it. Most notably, Vought claimed that Trump had "blessed" their efforts, adding, "He's very supportive of what we do."

Donald Trump on immigration

Donald Trump giving a press conference at the US-Mexico border in Sierra Vista, Arizona on August 22, 2024. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP During her speech, Harris vowed to support a bipartisan border bill on immigration that was originally brought forth earlier this year but was blocked by Senate Republicans at the last minute. Trump happened to hear something completely different. "She just called to give all Illegals CITIZENSHIP," he claimed. "SAY GOODBYE TO THE USA! SHE IS A RADICAL MARXIST!" Trump has insistently argued that Harris and Democrats want "open borders" and to allow non-citizens to instantly become citizens – both of which are untrue. When he finally addressed the blocked border bill, he described it as "one of the worst ever written," claiming, "It legalizes Illegal Immigration." In reality, the bill was put forth by Republicans and originally backed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, but after Trump began spreading misinformation about the bill, the party turned on it, and McConnell ultimately helped block it. Trump also spent much of his day pushing the idea that Harris is to blame for immigration bringing a "crime wave" into the country, though statistics on migrant crime do not reflect that.

Donald Trump on women and abortion

(From l. to r.) Donald Trump, Melania Trump, JD Vance, and Usha Vance attending the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 19, 2024. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP Harris has made women's health and reproductive rights a focus of her campaign as she seeks to undo the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which was made possible after Trump installed three hard-lined conservatives to the Supreme Court while he was president.

According to Trump, the world agrees with what he has managed to get done. "Everybody, Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, and Conservatives, wanted Roe v. Wade TERMINATED, and brought back to the States," he shared in a post. "I TRUST WOMEN, ALSO, AND I WILL KEEP WOMEN SAFE!" he added. "SHE WON'T." However, according to the Pew Research Center, public opinion on abortion has remained pretty steady since 1995, with around 60% of people believing it should be legal in all or most cases and around 30% believing it should be illegal in all or most cases.

In a Gallup poll taken one year after Roe was overturned, 61% said the move was a "bad thing," while 38% said it was a "good thing."

Donald Trump's final thoughts on Harris' speech

Overall, the former president wasn't at all impressed with Harris' performance – he went on to claim that she "HATES ISRAEL" and "caused the Attack of October 7th" and blamed her for leading the US "INTO FAILING NATION STATUS!" He said "tyrants are laughing at her" because "she's weak and ineffective," and slammed her for not mentioning "the big subjects of the day, that are destroying our country." "There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III!" he concluded. "She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World!"