Trump gives Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign his seal of approval: "Great for MAGA!"
Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his reaction after his independent challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled his running mate.
Early Wednesday morning, Trump took his Truth Social platform to share a rant about RFK Jr., which he described as "the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far."
"I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America," Trump wrote.
He went on to criticize Nicole Shanahan, RFK's running mate, for being "even more 'liberal' than him, if that's possible."
"Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!!" Trump exclaimed. "It's great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot. Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud!
"He is Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent, not mine," he added. "I love that he is running!"
Does RFK Jr.'s campaign threaten Joe Biden or Donald Trump's re-election efforts?
Trump's comments came a day after RFK announced that he had chosen Shanahan to be his potential Vice President during a big event in Oakland, California.
RFK initially ran as a Democrat before declaring himself an Independent in October, and he has faced criticisms from both sides of the political aisle as they fear he may siphon votes from their respective presidential nominees.
While running as a Democrat, RFK failed to resonate with voters but noticeably appealed to those on the far-right with his anti-vaccine rhetoric, critical views on Covid-19 lockdowns, and penchant for conspiracy theories.
Some critics now believe that his recent decision to run with Shanahan, who has a long history of supporting Democrat candidates, could hinder Biden's effort, as her young, energetic presence could draw interest from the left.
During their VP event on Tuesday, RFK and Shanahan bemoaned both the Republican and Democrat parties for not representing the interests of the people and promised to be the unification the country desperately needs.
Shanahan announced during her speech that she had also left the Democratic Party, arguing it has "lost its way and its leadership."
