Biden targets Black voters with latest outreach as support slips

Washington DC - President Joe Biden is trying to shore up his support among vital Black voters with a days-long series of events starting Thursday, including a visit to the former university of civil rights icon Martin Luther King.

Democrat Biden relied on African-American voters to help him beat Donald Trump in 2020, but some polls show they are increasingly deserting him ahead of November's rematch with the Republican.

On Thursday, Biden (81) marked the 70th anniversary of a famous Supreme Court ruling that overturned racial segregation in schools by meeting with key figures in the case in the Oval Office.

They included Adrienne Jennings Bennett, one of the plaintiffs in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case that proved a milestone for the US civil rights movement, and Cheryl Brown Henderson, a daughter of plaintiff Oliver Brown.

Biden "recognized that back in the 40s and 50s ... the folks that you see here were taking a risk when they signed up to be part of this case," Henderson said after the meeting.

On Friday, Biden visited the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington to give remarks to celebrate the anniversary of the Brown decision.

Later on Friday, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – the first Black, South Asian, and female "veep" in US history – will meet leaders from nine historically Black sororities and fraternities.

Biden is honoring "the legacy of those who paved the way for progress and hard-fought rights for Black Americans," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"He will also highlight his vision for how we must continue to build on these freedoms," added Jean-Pierre, who is the first Black person to serve in the role.