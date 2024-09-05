Trump lawyers spar with prosecutors over trial timeline and immunity in election case

Washington DC - Prosecutors and Donald Trump 's lawyers sparred in court on Thursday over setting a calendar for the former president's trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden .

The contentious hearing in a downtown Washington courtroom was the first held by District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan since she regained control over the historic case a month ago.

Proceedings were effectively frozen for months while Trump, the Republican candidate in November's White House election, argued that a former president should be immune from criminal prosecution.

Trump waived his right to be present at Thursday's hearing, which was intended to lay out a schedule for proceedings going forward, and his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea to the four charges he is facing.

The Supreme Court ruled in July that an ex-president has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts conducted while in office but can be pursued for unofficial acts.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a new indictment of Trump last week that retains the original four charges but takes into account the Supreme Court ruling.

Prosecutors and John Lauro, a Trump attorney, jockeyed during the hearing over a calendar and how to address immunity questions raised by the Supreme Court ruling.

Lauro argued that if conversations between Trump and his then-vice president, Mike Pence, were ruled to be immune, then the entire case should be dismissed.

"If, in fact, the communications (with Pence) are immune, then the entire indictment is improper and illegitimate," he said.

The Supreme Court, in its July 1 ruling, left it to Chutkan, an appointee of former Democratic president Barack Obama, to determine what specific presidential actions might not enjoy immunity.