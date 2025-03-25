Trump Media sees jump in share prices after recent plummet

Washington DC - Shares in Trump Media jumped by as much as 10% on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com to launch a series of financial products.

President Donald Trump is the majority shareholder of Trump Media, whose stock has plummeted in recent weeks, particularly since the start of his second term in late January.

The collaboration will see Trump Media, through its financial technology brand Truth.Fi, offer exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other products.

These products are "expected to comprise digital assets as well as securities with a Made in America focus spanning diverse industries such as energy," the companies said in a statement.

Separately, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency project backed by Trump and his family, announced Tuesday the launch of a new stablecoin pegged to US government debt.

Stablecoins are designed to mitigate the price fluctuations common to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum by linking their value to more stable assets, typically fiat currencies.

WLFI plans to launch USD1, a stablecoin redeemable 1:1 for the US dollar, utilizing blockchain technology from Ethereum and Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange reportedly seeking closer ties with the Trump family.

Trump, who previously dismissed cryptocurrency as a "scam" during his first term, has embraced the sector since returning to the White House, pledging to make the US a "crypto superpower."