Trump mocks Kimmel and cites "ratings" excuse for shocking cancellation of show

London, UK - President Donald Trump claimed Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show was suspended because he "is not a talented person" and had "very bad ratings."

ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from schedules after he remarked that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

The far-right agitator's killing has led to an authoritarian crackdown on dissenting opinions and left-wing politics more broadly.

"Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else," Trump told reporters during his state visit to the UK.

"And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk."

He continued: "And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago."

"So, you know, you could call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was the third-most watched late night show on TV in August.