Trump mocks Kimmel and cites "ratings" excuse for shocking cancellation of show
London, UK - President Donald Trump claimed Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show was suspended because he "is not a talented person" and had "very bad ratings."
ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from schedules after he remarked that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."
The far-right agitator's killing has led to an authoritarian crackdown on dissenting opinions and left-wing politics more broadly.
"Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else," Trump told reporters during his state visit to the UK.
"And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk."
He continued: "And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago."
"So, you know, you could call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent."
Jimmy Kimmel Live! was the third-most watched late night show on TV in August.
Democrats call for FCC head's resignation
ABC reportedly pulled the show after several network-affiliated stations refused to air it, objecting to Kimmel's comments made during shows on Monday and Tuesday.
Trump praised the shocking move in a post on Truth Social, writing: "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done."
Many famous names, including Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis, have taken to social media to voice their concerns and speak of their support of everyone's right to free speech after the suspension.
California Governor Gavin Newsom called the cancellation of shows and firing of commentators "coordinated" and "dangerous."
SAG-AFTRA, the union representing entertainment workers, released a statement saying: "The decision to suspend airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone's freedoms."
FCC chairman Brendan Carr, who had blasted Kimmel for the "sickest conduct possible" and suggested the agency could remove affiliate licenses if the host was not punished, is also under fire.
Top Democratic congresspeople, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, demanded Carr's resignation and promised an investigation into the events that led to Kimmel's cancellation.
