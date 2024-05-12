Trump neglects Mother's Day message for Melania amid flood of campaign posts
Palm Beach, Florida - As the world spent Sunday wishing former first lady Melania Trump a Happy Mother's Day, her husband, Donald Trump, appeared to have only one thing on his mind – his presidential campaign.
Early Sunday morning, the former first lady shared a Happy Mother's Day message on social media, where she praised moms everywhere for being "the cornerstone of a flourishing society."
"I take great pride in embracing this responsibility," she wrote. "And, although nothing makes me prouder than the relationship I have built with my son [Barron], only a mother knows that some of our efforts remain unnoticed."
The rest followed with a handful of platitudes, which were eerily similar to her Mother's Day video message from 2020, and a link to her website, where she is selling a $245 "Love & Gratitude" necklace to celebrate the occasion.
Her husband, on the other hand, spent his day on Truth Social, reposting countless videos and images of a rally he held in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday evening, as well as quotes disputing the many criminal charges against him.
He even shared a love letter to his MAGA supporters, writing, "With you at my side... we will liberate our Country from these tyrants and villains once and for all."
As Trump's family has many mothers – including his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany and daughter-in-law Lara – by Sunday evening, he still hadn't issued a public message to honor them.
Donald Trump shouts out Melania at Wildwood rally
During his Wildwood rally, Trump did give an early shout-out to "all the moms in America," adding, "especially my wife Melania."
"I'll be home in a little while," he promised her.
The former president went on to name-drop Melania's late mother, Amalija Knavs, who he said was "looking down right now... saying, 'That's a large crowd of people!'"
But of all the videos of the rally he shared on Sunday, he didn't bother to share the clips of his remarks regarding the two moms.
Since the January 6 Capitol riots, Melania has seemingly gone out of her way to avoid the public, and on the few occasions she has made appearances, she seems distant from her husband.
Her behavior has sparked countless theories about the state of their marriage, which have only grown as Trump battles his hush money trial in New York, where he is facing felony charges for allegedly trying to cover up payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels over an affair he has long denied.
As if the trial wasn't embarrassing enough for Melania, with damning new details about the cover-up and the affair coming to light, Trump somehow found a way to add more insult to her injury.
On April 26, he briefly wished Melania Happy Birthday before heading into the courthouse, a move that was heavily criticized as "unloving" and "cringy."
As this is the first Mother's Day Melania is celebrating without her own, Donald hopefully found a private way to make it special for her.
