Trump neglects Mother's Day message for Melania amid flood of campaign posts

Palm Beach, Florida - As the world spent Sunday wishing former first lady Melania Trump a Happy Mother's Day , her husband, Donald Trump , appeared to have only one thing on his mind – his presidential campaign.

On Sunday, Melania Trump (l.) shared her annual Happy Mother's Day message, but her husband, Donald Trump, didn't post anything publicly. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & ZUMA Wire

Early Sunday morning, the former first lady shared a Happy Mother's Day message on social media, where she praised moms everywhere for being "the cornerstone of a flourishing society."

"I take great pride in embracing this responsibility," she wrote. "And, although nothing makes me prouder than the relationship I have built with my son [Barron], only a mother knows that some of our efforts remain unnoticed."

The rest followed with a handful of platitudes, which were eerily similar to her Mother's Day video message from 2020, and a link to her website, where she is selling a $245 "Love & Gratitude" necklace to celebrate the occasion.

Her husband, on the other hand, spent his day on Truth Social, reposting countless videos and images of a rally he held in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday evening, as well as quotes disputing the many criminal charges against him.

He even shared a love letter to his MAGA supporters, writing, "With you at my side... we will liberate our Country from these tyrants and villains once and for all."

As Trump's family has many mothers – including his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany and daughter-in-law Lara – by Sunday evening, he still hadn't issued a public message to honor them.